NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $411,000 Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 36,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:ASX opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. (NYSE: ASX), commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

