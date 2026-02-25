Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Target Price at $188.08

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.0769.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of PTC from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings cut PTC from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $210.00 target price on PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 5th.

Get PTC alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PTC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total transaction of $1,106,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,958.19. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $8,707,383.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,512.04. This trade represents a 80.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,662,740. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,384,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,202,720,000 after buying an additional 602,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,748,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,541,838,000 after acquiring an additional 416,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PTC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,905,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,822,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,901,000 after purchasing an additional 71,181 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in PTC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,518,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $153.57 on Wednesday. PTC has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $219.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. PTC had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 28.86%.The firm had revenue of $685.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.