Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.29 and traded as low as GBX 64. Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 64.50, with a volume of 69,825 shares changing hands.

Transense Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of £9.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.29.

Transense Technologies (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Transense Technologies had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 37.44%. Research analysts expect that Transense Technologies plc will post 11.0073382 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense is a developer of specialist wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Products include the patent protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology, used to improve equipment power, performance, reliability and efficiency; iTrack, Transense’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, recently licensed to Bridgestone Corporation, the world’s largest tyre producer, under a ten-year deal; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

