K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40 and traded as low as GBX 37.55. K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 40, with a volume of 1,167,285 shares changing hands.

K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Solutions segments. The company offers K3 fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3 pebblestone for small brand owners and retailers; K3 imagine, a unified retail commerce system; K3 MStore, an sale system that manages ticketing, sales, membership, fundraising, event planning, and email marketing; K3 Business Planning, an integrated module that enables enterprises to define multiple budgets for various business areas; K3 ViJi; Microsoft Cloud for Retail solution; and Business Central, an end-to-end solution for managing various business processes, as well as NexSys.

