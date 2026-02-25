Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires 19,563 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2,968.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27,470.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,700,000 after purchasing an additional 329,650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,068.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,586,000 after purchasing an additional 262,850 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,677.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 201,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,151,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,357,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,835,000 after buying an additional 159,203 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 83.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,263,000 after buying an additional 139,474 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $362.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.50. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $365.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4363 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

