Vawter Financial Ltd. Purchases 120,949 Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 857.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,700,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,111,000 after acquiring an additional 661,624 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,625,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 134,761 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 1,402,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,980,000 after purchasing an additional 59,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the period.

JBND opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $55.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1891 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Active Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

