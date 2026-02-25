Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Purchases Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently bought shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). In a filing disclosed on February 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Citigroup stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY TRUST ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citigroup alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) on 1/22/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) on 1/22/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 1/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 1/13/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 1/13/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 12/22/2025.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $109.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.82.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.