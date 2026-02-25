Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 33,927 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,927 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 32.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 143.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUI. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 156,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $19,378,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.30. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $137.77.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 42.58%.The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 52.13%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

Further Reading

