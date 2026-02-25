Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 139,858 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,858 shares during the quarter. SharkNinja comprises about 0.6% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $31,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the second quarter worth about $81,983,000. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter worth $46,048,000. Voss Capital LP lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 575,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,981,000 after buying an additional 405,626 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 900,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,156,000 after purchasing an additional 399,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SN opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $133.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.53 and a 200 day moving average of $109.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 10.96%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.78.

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

