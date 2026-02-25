Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Leerink Partners

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Leerink Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Arcellx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Arcellx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $113.71 on Monday. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $47.86 and a 1-year high of $114.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $487,197.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,126.81. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,450 shares of company stock worth $1,283,477. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Arcellx in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Arcellx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Gilead Sciences agreed to acquire Arcellx for up to $7.8 billion — deal consideration is $115.00 per share in cash plus a contingent value right (CVR) worth $5.00 if milestones are met; the announcement is the proximate cause of the stock’s big jump. Reuters: Gilead to acquire Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary ARC-SparX™ platform is designed to enable precise control over cell-surface receptor activation and to improve the safety, efficacy and durability of adoptive cell therapies. Leveraging this technology, Arcellx engineers immune cells with modular antigen-binding domains that can be exchanged to target a variety of disease-associated markers.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple wholly owned programs in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors at various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

