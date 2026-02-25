Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Bought by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1,514.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 46,929 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1124 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

