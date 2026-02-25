Waddell & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 3.5% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $41,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $3,713,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,799,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.42. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $89.01.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

