Rocket Pool ETH Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $493.14 Thousand (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $807.81 million and $493.14 thousand worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $2,337.02 or 0.03457060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 345,656 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 345,675.62656181. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,188.32566344 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $979,484.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

