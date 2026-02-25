Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 185,350 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,350 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.7% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 59.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $144.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.59. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Melius Research set a $148.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.84.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,358.88. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $816,145.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 34,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,376.40. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

