Parkside Investments LLC Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up 1.1% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,401,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,783,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 23.0% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 21,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 13.5% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Corning Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $151.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average of $88.65. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $152.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,112,057.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $203,795.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,788 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,107.12. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,687 shares of company stock worth $11,249,008. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Featured Articles

