Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Cut to Hold at Leerink Partners

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Leerink Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HIMS. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.27.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $617.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 8,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $308,767.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,045.46. The trade was a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah M. Autor sold 7,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $258,952.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,175 shares in the company, valued at $226,684.25. The trade was a 53.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,963 shares of company stock worth $2,944,621. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,925,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,783,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,399,000 after buying an additional 223,892 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,561,000 after buying an additional 2,533,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,210,000 after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 608,950 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

