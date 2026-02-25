Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $10.10 Million in Pearson, PLC $PSO

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 713,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 120,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Pearson by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pearson by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. Pearson, PLC has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pearson in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pearson plc is a global education company headquartered in London, England, with significant operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Tracing its roots back to 1844, Pearson evolved from its early beginnings into one of the world’s leading providers of educational content, digital learning tools, and assessment services. The company’s American subsidiary trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSO.

Pearson’s core business encompasses a broad portfolio of products and services for learners, educators, and institutions.

