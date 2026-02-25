Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 13.4% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $213,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Navigoe LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 61.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $607.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $616.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.96. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

