Roblox Corporation $RBLX Position Trimmed by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 68.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,799 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises 0.2% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Roblox by 7.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,697,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,182,000 after buying an additional 115,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,153,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,608 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 298.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 246,652 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,041,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,895,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 40,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $2,732,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 60,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $3,836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 394,322 shares in the company, valued at $25,212,948.68. This represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 769,144 shares of company stock worth $57,789,280. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RBLX. TD Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $97.00 price objective on Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Roblox from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 price target on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roblox from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 304.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

