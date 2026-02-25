Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG Shares Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 112.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on IHG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $141.27 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $94.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.70.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

Intercontinental Hotels Group plc (IHG) is a multinational hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. The company operates across full-service luxury and upscale segments as well as midscale and extended-stay categories, providing lodging, food and beverage, meeting and event services, and related guest amenities. IHG’s business model emphasizes brand franchising and management agreements, while retaining ownership or direct investments in a smaller portion of its global property portfolio.

IHG’s brand portfolio spans global and regional names designed to serve different traveler needs and market segments.

