Vawter Financial Ltd. Buys Shares of 67,625 Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 67,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,395.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 178,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 166,563 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Trading Up 3.4%

RKT opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 19.68 and a quick ratio of 19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 220.97 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94.

Key Stories Impacting Rocket Companies

Insider Activity

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Companies this week:

In other news, Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $57,475.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,038,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,875,942.64. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $645,775. Corporate insiders own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Rocket Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company’s core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.