142,871 Shares in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF $RODM Bought by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,000. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 776.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 7.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -94.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $40.77.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. It also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors.

