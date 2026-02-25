Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF $CAPE Shares Purchased by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,054,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,712 shares during the period. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF comprises about 5.6% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $66,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1,080.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Performance

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF stock opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.83 million, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.05. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $33.28.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Company Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. CAPE was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by DoubleLine.

