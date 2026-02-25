HC Wainwright Lowers Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target to $22.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7%

DAWN opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of -1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.81 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 113.53%. Research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Adam Dubow sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $74,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,694 shares in the company, valued at $843,250.40. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Merendino sold 5,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $67,442.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,821.20. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 36,461 shares of company stock valued at $422,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 53,459 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 601.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 618,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 530,429 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 587.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,320,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 232.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,679 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Day One Biopharmaceuticals this week:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for oncology. The company employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging biomarker-driven strategies to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its investigational compounds. By concentrating on well-validated molecular drivers of cancer, Day One seeks to deliver first-in-class or best-in-class therapies with the potential for meaningful clinical benefit.

The company’s pipeline includes several small-molecule candidates in various stages of development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.