Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO is Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,897 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.5% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $56,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,246,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773,228 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,672.3% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,304,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,185,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,696 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,616,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,542,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 6,256,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,466,000 after buying an additional 2,891,204 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52. The company has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

