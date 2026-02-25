Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM is Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $16,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,112,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 112,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $250.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $262.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

