Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of PVAL opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.39. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

