Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Sells 16,498 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,498 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after buying an additional 40,590 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 47,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $48.53.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

