Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 43.7% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $290.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.35.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $396.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.52 and a 200 day moving average of $271.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $459.84.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total transaction of $414,418.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,908.46. This represents a 80.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.27, for a total value of $8,585,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 410,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,024,739.12. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,801 shares of company stock worth $32,360,491. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

