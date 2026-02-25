Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.32. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 22,000 shares traded.

Questor Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat. The company was formerly known as Interglobe Gas Technology Inc and changed its name to Questor Technology Inc in September 1995.

