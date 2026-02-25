Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.66 and last traded at $45.57, with a volume of 38387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $721.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMAR. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 691,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after buying an additional 35,298 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 575,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after buying an additional 273,245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 288,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the period.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.