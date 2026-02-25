North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,689 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises about 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $32,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,970,415,000 after buying an additional 3,120,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,266,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,725,362,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585,494 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,913,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,757,000 after purchasing an additional 187,790 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. HSBC lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $547.00.

Synopsys Stock Up 4.7%

Synopsys stock opened at $440.72 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $472.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.