Q1 Earnings Estimate for ImmunityBio Issued By HC Wainwright

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for ImmunityBio in a report released on Monday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunityBio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunityBio’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

IBRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. ImmunityBio has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.14.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,691,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,925,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,989,665.25. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 426,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,662 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

