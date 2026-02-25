Kropog Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 18,969 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Kropog Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Kropog Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $78.34.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.2084 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

