KDT Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

KDT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of KDT Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000.

SGOV stock opened at $100.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

