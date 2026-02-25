Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45,357.83 and traded as low as $44,679.9920. Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $45,070.00, with a volume of 43,470 shares changing hands.

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45,773.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45,357.83.

About Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF

(Get Free Report)

Over $40 billion of Asset Under Management in our range of expertly engineered ETFs, including some of the lowest cost products in Europe for gaining exposure to equity, fixed income and commodity markets. Often first to market; always striving to offer more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.