Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.14 and traded as high as C$17.28. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$17.07, with a volume of 19,861 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.14. The company has a market cap of C$308.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services. Its key revenue source is from the facility service income. The corporation’s operations are based in the United States.

