North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.12 and traded as high as C$56.60. North West shares last traded at C$55.96, with a volume of 216,509 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on North West from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on North West from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.12.

North West (TSE:NWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$634.32 million during the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The North West Co Inc is a Canada-based company that is principally engaged in retail business in underserved rural communities and urban neighborhoods. The company provides food, family apparel, housewares, appliances, and outdoor products, with food products accounting for the majority of the company's revenue. The company also offers services, including post offices, income tax return preparation, money transfers, commercial business sales, and others. Its geographical segment includes Canada and International.

