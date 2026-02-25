Insmed, Inc. $INSM Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Insmed by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 169.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 109.5% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $158.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $212.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insmed News Roundup

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.47). Insmed had a negative net margin of 210.54% and a negative return on equity of 168.36%. The company had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Insmed this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 19,215 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $3,247,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 306,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,864,579. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 87,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $15,293,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,754 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,300.80. This represents a 67.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,952 shares of company stock valued at $30,222,170. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price target on Insmed in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $269.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research set a $167.00 price target on shares of Insmed and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Insmed from $230.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INSM

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.