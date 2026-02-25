Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €8.09 and traded as high as €9.50. Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €9.18, with a volume of 4,296,506 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings. Its Logistics segment offers airfreight container management, urgent shipments, and customs clearance services; and e-commerce solutions. The MRO segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civil commercial aircraft serving original equipment manufacturers, aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, government, armed forces, and airlines.

