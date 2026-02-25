Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 65.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBGS. Evercore cut their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $127.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.18%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development and management of mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company’s portfolio encompasses office, residential, retail, hotel and entertainment assets, with a strategic focus on high-growth urban and transit-oriented neighborhoods in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland.

The company actively develops large-scale, mixed-use communities designed to integrate living, working and leisure spaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.