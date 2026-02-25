A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 662.38 and traded as high as GBX 715. A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 712.26, with a volume of 138,389 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, A.G. BARR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 770.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of £786.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38.

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G. Barr strives to grow its business both organically and through targeted acquisition.

