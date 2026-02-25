Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,608.89 and traded as high as GBX 2,852. Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,822, with a volume of 624,299 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bellway in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,844 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,476 to GBX 3,461 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,090 to GBX 3,100 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,280 to GBX 3,820 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,237.50.

Get Bellway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bellway

Bellway Trading Up 0.8%

About Bellway

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,735.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,608.89. The company has a market cap of £3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.