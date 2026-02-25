Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.31. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 10,103 shares traded.

Glacier Media Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$40.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58.

About Glacier Media

Glacier Media Inc offers information and marketing solutions. It operates in three segments Environmental, Property and Financial Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. Environmental, Property and Financial Information includes the company’s business to business content, marketing solutions and data information products that are environmental, and property-related. The Commodity Information includes the business-to-business content, marketing solutions and data information products which are agriculture, energy and mining-related.

