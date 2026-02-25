Methanex (TSE:MX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$55.17 and traded as high as C$68.08. Methanex shares last traded at C$66.72, with a volume of 98,405 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Raymond James Financial cut Methanex from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from C$48.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.00.
Methanex Corp manufactures and sells methanol. Methanex’s customers use methanol as a feedstock to produce end-products including adhesives, foams, solvents, and windshield washer fluids. The firm also sells its products to the oil refining industry, where the methanol is blended with gasoline to produce a high-octane fuel or blended as a component of biodiesel. Methanex distributes its products through a global supply chain that includes the operation of port terminals, tankers, barges, rail cars, trucks, and pipelines.
