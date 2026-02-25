Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 372.56 and traded as high as GBX 521. Hunting shares last traded at GBX 518, with a volume of 378,269 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hunting to GBX 600 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Hunting from GBX 440 to GBX 500 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hunting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 510.

Hunting Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of £777.09 million, a PE ratio of -24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 427.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 372.56.

In related news, insider Stuart Brightman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 388 per share, for a total transaction of £77,600. Also, insider Margaret Amos acquired 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 387 per share, with a total value of £19,876.32. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hunting

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

