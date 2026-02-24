Insider Selling: RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Sells 16,962 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 16,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $181,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 170,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,929.92. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RealReal Stock Up 5.8%

REAL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,280,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,868. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on RealReal from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on RealReal from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RealReal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 652.5% during the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 2,599,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 3,474.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,837,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after buying an additional 1,786,493 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 501.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after buying an additional 1,634,782 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,585,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $10,912,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal’s business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

