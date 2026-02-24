Patrick Ryan Jr Acquires 25,500 Shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Ryan, Jr. acquired 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 428,295 shares in the company, valued at $17,114,668.20. The trade was a 6.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

RYAN traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,205. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $751.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.43 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 46.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 25.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 46.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 119,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 332,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

Featured Stories

