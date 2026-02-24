WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HYZD)

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of HYZD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 23,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,083. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $22.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYZD. UBS Group AG increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,517,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 131,931 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,481,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after acquiring an additional 325,481 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $10,086,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,209,000.

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

