Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Up 6.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.8190. Approximately 6,069,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,098,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 6.1%

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Kang Sun sold 61,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $622,310.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,342,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,784. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $257,718.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 723,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,032.80. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,392,269 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,359 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 267,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.